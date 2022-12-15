‘Don’t let this double hundred get into your head’: Ishan Kishan’s father’s advice and how his coach fixed the bouncer problems

Pranav Kumar Pandey never talks to his son Ishan Kishan when he does well, not even when he scored a double-century against Bangladesh, a few days ago. “Jab century maarta hai mai jyada kuch nahi bolta, puri duniya se shabaashi mil rahi hoti hai (When he scores runs, I don’t say much to him because he receives the congratulatory message from everyone),” Pandey Sr tells The Indian Express from Patna.

“He called me after the match and I told him ‘next match you will again start from zero. Don’t let this double hundred get into your head,” he says.

Pranav Pandey shares how his son was very disappointed after he was not picked for the T20 World Cup and that was the time he had that father-son moment.

“He was dejected, he was tense and I have never seen him like that ever. He is a fun-loving kid but when he was not picked he was sad. At home, he would not sleep, he would walk on the terrace at night.

“So one day, I sat him down and told him to stop feeling sorry for yourself. From now onwards, your job should be to make sure that they don’t get an excuse to drop you. Let your bat do the talking, you are still very young, there is a 50 over World Cup next year, prepare for that and make all the opportunities count,” shared Pramod Pandey.

Jharkhand batsman Ishan Kishan celebrates his century during the third day of the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at Jharkhand State International Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo) Jharkhand batsman Ishan Kishan celebrates his century during the third day of the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at Jharkhand State International Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

From Bangladesh, Ishan took a flight to Kolkata and then another one to Ranchi and joined Jharkhand’s Ranji Trophy squad. Five days after scoring his ODI double-century, the 24-year-old slammed his 6th first-class hundred against Kerala. He walked in when Jharkhand were 114/4 and struck 132 off 195 and was involved in a 202-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Saurabh Tiwary (97). But Jalaj Saxena triggered the collapse dismissing Tiwary and Kishan off successive overs en route to his five-wicket haul as Jharkhand folded out for 340, conceding a lead of 135. Kerala extended the lead to 195 at Stumps, finishing on 60/1.

Five hours of training drill at team’s hotel

Ishan Kishan’s childhood Uttam Majumdar shared an interesting incident on how he fixed the technical flaw in Ishan’s batting as he was facing trouble with the short-pitch deliveries.

Advertisement

“It has been tough for him since he made his India debut. He has been in and out from the side. He is a compulsive puller and hooker but he was getting out to the short pitch deliveries,” says Mazumdar.

In June earlier, this year, India was playing a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. Prior to that series, Ishan was hit on the head by a bouncer from Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara and suffered a concussion. There were questions about his technique against the fast bowlers. India were in Delhi for the first match when Ishan called up Majumdar.

“He was a bit worried that he might not get picked for the T20 World Cup because of his shortcomings against the short pitch bowling,” says Majumdar, who had spotted the six-year-old Ishan at Patna’s Moin-ul-Haq Stadium.

Advertisement

The team hotel became a net for Ishan, where Majumdar spent five hours just working on his head position and body balance.

“He practised shadow pulling for around four or five hours. The next day, he scored 76. He scored 206 runs in that series,” says Mazumdar.

“It was a mental thing. There was nothing wrong with his technique. He was hit on the helmet once and it got stuck in his mind. And it can happen to any batters,” he adds.

Against Bangladesh, Ishan scored the fastest ODI double hundred, but against Kerala, he displayed the other side of his game.

“I was unhappy when he got out again at 210. Fifteen overs were left, he could have scored a triple century.

Advertisement

“Today’s knock shows how far he has come as a cricketer. He is more mature now and hopefully from here onwards, he will go from strength to strength.”

Brief Scores

Kerala: 475 and 60/1; 15 overs (Rohan Prem 25 batting, Shoun Roger 28 batting)

Jharkhand: 340; 105.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 132, Saurabh Tiwary 97; Jalaj Saxena 5/75, Basil Thampi 3/55).