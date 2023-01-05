scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

‘Don’t know how long it will last’: Steve Smith on his Test career after hitting 30th hundred

It's not going to be perfect every time. So when you aren't feeling as good as you'd like you just try to grind it out, get through that initial period then hopefully things get easier," Smith said post second day's play against South Africa.

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates making 100 runs against South Africa during the second day of their cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP)
Listen to this article
‘Don’t know how long it will last’: Steve Smith on his Test career after hitting 30th hundred
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Steve Smith became only the fourth Australian batter to hit 30 Test centuries, eclipsing Don Bradman’s count of 29 in the longest format of the game. In what was his 162nd Test innings, Smith became the second quickest to reach the mark after Sachin Tendulkar (159). Smith is now level with Matthew Hayden and behind Ricky Ponting (41) and Steve Waugh (32) in the Test tons tally for Australia.

Speaking after the second day’s play against South Africa in the Sydney Test, the 33-year-old said, “I really can’t say how long I’ll play for, I’m not sure. Take it one tour at a time, enjoy it, enjoy training and trying to get better. Whilst I’m doing that I’m happy playing, but don’t know how long it will last.”

He further added, “It’s [about] trying to get better, help the team win games of cricket. Think we’ve played some really good cricket the last 12 months…we’ve got two really big hurdles in front of us with India and the Ashes. For me, it is trying to get better and trying to help some of the other batters coming through.”

“It’s not going to be perfect every time,” he said. “So when you aren’t feeling as good as you’d like you just try to grind it out, get through that initial period then hopefully things get easier. I didn’t feel great my first 60-70 balls, I reckon, then things started to click and feel a lot better. Pleased I was able to get through that initial period.”

Smith, who is the vice-captain of Australia’s Test side, also spoke of his role as a mentor to the younger batters in the Test setup.

“I still try to help Marnus [Labuschagne] as much as possible, [Travis] Head, Cameron Green, Matty Renshaw, Marcus Harris…try to impart as much knowledge of conditions and ways to go about,” he said. “If I can say something and you see that lightbulb go on and someone figures something out I get a big thrill out of that. I’ll try and help them as much as I can.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

Smith was caught and bowled at the score of 104 off 192 deliveries by Keshav Maharaj. At stumps on day two, Australia were 475/4.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:42 IST
Next Story

Two women’s bodies found within a month at Bengaluru railway stations, police clueless about their identity

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 05: Latest News
close