scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Don’t know how fast my heartbeat was: Ishan Kishan’s reveals reaction after hearing of Rishabh Pant’s accident

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, coach Rahul Dravid, Yuzvenbdra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were the others who wished for Pant's speedy recovery.

On Tuesday, Kishan was one of the players who wished Pant a speedy recovery in a video shared by the BCCI. (AP)
Listen to this article
Don’t know how fast my heartbeat was: Ishan Kishan’s reveals reaction after hearing of Rishabh Pant’s accident
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India’s Ishan Kishan, who was playing for Jharkhand against Services when Rishabh Pant had an accident a few days ago, said on Tuesday that after hearing about mishap he “did not know how fast his heartbeat was during the Ranji Trophy game.’

Talking to Harsha Bhogle before the first T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede, Kishan, who was also Pant’s U-19 teammate, said, “When I first heard the news, thought it was a normal accident and people are making a big thing out of it, but when I got to know, I was really scared. Don’t know how fast my heartbeat was during the Ranji Trophy game. We wish him a speedy recovery and wish him all the best.”

A few days ago, a video of Ishan Kishan had gone viral which showed his reaction after receiving the distressing news via fans during the aforementioned Ranji match. The India international was visibly taken aback upon hearing the news after one of the fans told him, “Rishabh Pant ka car accident hogya.”

On Tuesday, Kishan was one of the players who wished Pant a speedy recovery in a video shared by the BCCI. Kishan said, “Hi Rishabh! We all miss you here in the Indian cricket team. All we can do here is wish you a very speedy recovery and I know you are a fighter and you will be back very soon and much stronger.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, coach Rahul Dravid, Yuzvenbdra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were the others who wished for Pant’s speedy recovery.

Pant has been shifted from the ICU to the private ward of the Max Hospital here following improvement in his condition. The accident took place at around 5.30 am on Friday, when Pant’s luxury car hit a road divider, rolled over to the other side of the road and caught fire. Pant had a miraculous escape but he sustained injuries on his forehead, leg and bruises on his back

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 21:47 IST
Next Story

Naveen Patnaik announces monthly free rice to 9 lakh beneficiaries in 2023, to cost state Rs 185 cr

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 03: Latest News
close