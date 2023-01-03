Don’t know how fast my heartbeat was: Ishan Kishan’s reveals reaction after hearing of Rishabh Pant’s accident

India’s Ishan Kishan, who was playing for Jharkhand against Services when Rishabh Pant had an accident a few days ago, said on Tuesday that after hearing about mishap he “did not know how fast his heartbeat was during the Ranji Trophy game.’

Talking to Harsha Bhogle before the first T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede, Kishan, who was also Pant’s U-19 teammate, said, “When I first heard the news, thought it was a normal accident and people are making a big thing out of it, but when I got to know, I was really scared. Don’t know how fast my heartbeat was during the Ranji Trophy game. We wish him a speedy recovery and wish him all the best.”

A few days ago, a video of Ishan Kishan had gone viral which showed his reaction after receiving the distressing news via fans during the aforementioned Ranji match. The India international was visibly taken aback upon hearing the news after one of the fans told him, “Rishabh Pant ka car accident hogya.”

On Tuesday, Kishan was one of the players who wished Pant a speedy recovery in a video shared by the BCCI. Kishan said, “Hi Rishabh! We all miss you here in the Indian cricket team. All we can do here is wish you a very speedy recovery and I know you are a fighter and you will be back very soon and much stronger.”

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, coach Rahul Dravid, Yuzvenbdra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were the others who wished for Pant’s speedy recovery.

Pant has been shifted from the ICU to the private ward of the Max Hospital here following improvement in his condition. The accident took place at around 5.30 am on Friday, when Pant’s luxury car hit a road divider, rolled over to the other side of the road and caught fire. Pant had a miraculous escape but he sustained injuries on his forehead, leg and bruises on his back