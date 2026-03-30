‘Please don’t create any stories’: Why Suryakumar Yadav was used as impact sub for MI vs KKR, coach Jayawardene explains

One of the early talking points about the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders was Suryakumar Yadav being listed as an impact sub when the teams were announced on Sunday. The 35-year-old walked out to bat at Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, but managed to score only 16 off 8 balls before falling to Kartik Tyagi.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene explained the reasoning behind using Surya as an impact sub, revealing that he had a groin issue and the team wanted to give him more time to recover fully.

“I hope you don’t create unwanted stories. The camp is very happy. Everyone’s happy. Sky came, joined us. He had an extra couple of days he wanted as well. He joined. He had a little tight groin. He was doing fielding and all that. I knew I had another 5 days from this game to the other game. I just wanted to give him that extra bit of time. He was even keen at the end to go for 3-4 overs”.