‘Don’t call it cricket’: Ricky Ponting’s bold rebrand to woo US fans to sport

Despite USA being the co-host of the T20 World Cup in 2024 where its cricket team scored an upset win over Pakistan in the group stage to advance to the Super 8s, cricket still finds itself among emerging sports in the USA. While the nation has a league like Major League Cricket, cricket in general is yet to find a major foothold in the country. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes rebranding cricket as T20 in the USA will work in a country like the USA.

“If I was bringing it here wholly and solely to sell and promote the game, I wouldn’t call it cricket. It’d just be rebranded as T20 (Twenty20 cricket) only. Leave the cricket thing aside. As soon as young people hear cricket in parts of the world where they’re not brought up on the game, they think about it being a long, drawn-out, five-day game, and it’s not that. I would compare it to baseball as much as I could and give kids that chance to understand you’re hitting 15 sixes per game in a game of T20 cricket, but you are hitting less than one home run a game in the game of baseball,” Ponting told The Athletic.