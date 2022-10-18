‘Don’t bowl slot’: Scotland bowler Mark Watt reveals what was written in his notes

It was a complete team effort from Scotland players during their stunning 42-run win over West Indies in Group B of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, but nothing can beat the contribution of the left-arm spinner Mark Watt.

Watt heaped the pressure on, taking three for just 12 runs in his four overs.

Watt’s display also featured the slightly unusual sight of a player looking at hand-written notes during a bowling spell.

Oh and this is my notes pic.twitter.com/MlOnCCXpSv — mark watt (@markwatt123) October 17, 2022

The left-arm spinner later shared an image of the note he was given during the match. It read: “Don’t bowl slot.”

Scotland skipper Richie Berrington hailed the 26-year-old and called him the ‘man for bug occasion.’

“He’s a big character in our dressing room, a great team man,” captain Richie Berrington said after Watt’s heroics.

“He’s made for the big occasion.

“Although he’s still young, he’s done it for a number of years for us now. And he’s certainly someone that I feel I can throw the ball to in big moments. He tends to deliver and get big wickets, it’s certainly a strength of his,” he added.

It wasn’t just the quality of Watt’s bowling that stood out, but the variations that he utilised were also particularly eye-catching.

All three of Watt’s wickets came from deliveries bowled from 24 yards, a quirk that his captain revealed is a regular feature of his game.

“It’s something that worked really well for him, something he’s sort of mastered over the last couple of years,” Berrington said. “It can just throw you off a little bit.

“Yeah, he’s a clever cricketer, he’s always looking for different ways to get the batter out. That’s certainly one that works for him.”

Watt conceded just one boundary in his spell and was adjudged player of the match.