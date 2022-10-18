scorecardresearch
‘Don’t bowl slot’: Scotland bowler Mark Watt reveals what was written in his notes

Mark Watt (3/12) was the star of the show with the ball in Scotland's 42-run triumph over two-time champions West Indies.

Mark Watt shares his note on the Twitter. (Twitter/Mark Watt)

It was a complete team effort from Scotland players during their stunning 42-run win over West Indies in Group B of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, but nothing can beat the contribution of the left-arm spinner Mark Watt.

Watt heaped the pressure on, taking three for just 12 runs in his four overs.

Watt’s display also featured the slightly unusual sight of a player looking at hand-written notes during a bowling spell.

The left-arm spinner later shared an image of the note he was given during the match. It read: “Don’t bowl slot.”

Scotland skipper Richie Berrington hailed the 26-year-old and called him the ‘man for bug occasion.’

READ |It’s time to put the World in the World Cup

“He’s a big character in our dressing room, a great team man,” captain Richie Berrington said after Watt’s heroics.

“He’s made for the big occasion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“Although he’s still young, he’s done it for a number of years for us now. And he’s certainly someone that I feel I can throw the ball to in big moments. He tends to deliver and get big wickets, it’s certainly a strength of his,” he added.

It wasn’t just the quality of Watt’s bowling that stood out, but the variations that he utilised were also particularly eye-catching.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

All three of Watt’s wickets came from deliveries bowled from 24 yards, a quirk that his captain revealed is a regular feature of his game.

“It’s something that worked really well for him, something he’s sort of mastered over the last couple of years,” Berrington said. “It can just throw you off a little bit.

“Yeah, he’s a clever cricketer, he’s always looking for different ways to get the batter out. That’s certainly one that works for him.”

Watt conceded just one boundary in his spell and was adjudged player of the match.

