‘Don’t be sad, hit more sixes’: Chris Gayle reveals touching moment with girl whose nose he broke with a six

Cricketer Chris Gayle has called the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as the best in the Indian Premier League (IPL), elaborating on that claim using an anecdote which saw him inadvertently break a fan’s nose with a towering six.

“The ball ricocheted off the wall and hit a young girl in the nose. Immediately, I went straight to the hospital and saw her with bloody nose and bloody clothes. She was like, ‘why are you sad? Don’t worry, hit more sixes!’ That was so amazing man! She helped me feel better by telling me that even when she’s in pain she wanted me to hit more sixes. It was a touching moment. The next game, every fan had a placard saying, ‘please break my nose’, so I could go visit them in the hospital,” Gayle told former India player Robin Uthappa on the ‘Home of Heroes’ show on JioCinema.

Gayle, who played for RCB from 2011 to 2017, was an instant hit with the fans of the franchise. He was first cricketer the team put in their Hall of Fame last year, along with South African cricket legend AB de Villiers.

“RCB is one of the best fanbases I’ve experienced. When the Chinnaswamy Stadium starts chanting ‘RCB! RCB!’ It’s the best. RCB has the best fans,” said Gayle , who also had stints with the Punjab and Kolkata franchises.

He also opened up on his whirlwind knock of 175 he scored against the Pune Warriors in 2013. He claimed he could have gotten a double century if not for AB de Villiers, who was also in rampaging form.

“AB came in and scored like 30 runs in eight balls or something like that. If the guys aren’t like ‘Chris, give him the strike’, I could have gotten 215,” he told Uthappa.

While Gayle said that Rohit Sharma is his favorite batsman to watch right now, he was also asked who was the best bowler he has ever faced. “He hasn’t been born. Every bowler is great. I have been through so many, it’s difficult to call one name the best. There’s too many good bowlers out there and too many good bowlers I have smashed. I am still waiting for the best one to bowl to me,” he said.