Don Bradman’s 78-year-old Baggy Green, which was gifted to a young Indian player, auctioned for $460,000

Bradman had 715 runs to his name at the end of the series in six innings at an average of 178.55. (AP photo)

The legendary Don Bradman’s “Baggy Green” cap, which he wore in the first Test series that India played in the country’s independent history, was on Monday sold for $460,000 at a Gold Coast auction, fetching the highest price for a cap sported by the great Australian batsman. Bradman had gifted the cap to Ranga Sohoni, who had played one of the five Tests that India played on the tour.

“That’s over three generations under lock and key. If you were a family member you were only allowed to look at it when you were 16 years old for five minutes,” Lee Hames, the chief operating officer of Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers, is quoted as saying by Reuters.