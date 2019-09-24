WATCH: How ‘Don Bradman’ is introduced to Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump learnt something new on Monday, whilst visiting Ohio with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and their cardboard mogul, Anthony Pratt for a business venture ⁠— about former Australian cricket great Sir Donald Bradman.

Visiting Pratt’s newest factory in Wapakoneta, Ohio, the three engaged in heaping praises upon one another, during which the Australian businessman called Morrison the “Don Bradman of Australian job creation”. This left Trump quite confused, not knowing who Bradman was.

To clarify, Pratt continued, “Don Bradman was our Babe Ruth,” before the Australian Prime Minister added, “in cricket”. Trump was quoted to reply with a “Oh wow!”, upon realising that Bradman must be a legend, as Babe Ruth is considered to be the greatest baseball player of all time.

