scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Dominance by IPL franchises in global T20 leagues dangerous: Adam Gilchrist

Interestingly, three IPL franchises -- Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals -- have all invested in teams in the UAE T20 league.

By: PTI |
Updated: July 27, 2022 3:09:39 pm
Adam Gilchrist has questioned the growing dominance of Indian Premier League. (Source: File)

Wicketkeeping legend Adam Gilchrist has questioned the growing dominance of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in world cricket and said the current trend of “monopolisation” by them is dangerous. Gilchrist’s comments have come in the backdrop of reports stating that Australian batter David Warner might opt out of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) this season and sign up for a more lucrative United Arab Emirates T20 league.

Interestingly, three IPL franchises — Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals — have all invested in teams in the UAE T20 league. “They can’t force David Warner to play in BBL, I understand that, but to let him then go off – or another player, let’s not single out Warner because there will be other players on the radar – it’s all part of this global dominance that these IPL franchises are starting to create given they own a number of teams in Caribbean Premier League,” Gilchrist told SEN’s Whateley radio show.

“It’s getting a little bit dangerous the grip that it’s having to monopolise that ownership and the ownership of the players and their talents and where they can and can’t play,” he added. The three-time World Cup winner Australian suggested his country’s cricket board to take cognizance of the matter as more cricketers could take Warner’s path sooner than later.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“If he (Warner) rides off into the sunset and says, ‘Sorry Australian cricket, I’m going to become a gun for hire for my Indian franchise team in various tournaments’ you can’t question him on that, that’s his prerogative and he’s done everything he needs to get the profile and get that market value,” Gilchrist said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

“It’s the new younger player coming in that starts to make those noises where it’ll be really challenging,” he added.
Gilchrist, who represented Australia in 96 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 13 T20Is, had earlier played for IPL franchises such as the now-defunct Deccan Charges and Kings XI Punjab, now renamed as Punjab Kings. He had led the Deccan Charges to their maiden IPL title in 2009.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tries to blunt criticism

Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tries to blunt criticism

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 27: Latest News