Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Domestic violence charges on Michael Slater dismissed on mental health grounds

The 52-year-old Slater, who worked as a television commentator after retiring from international cricket, was charged by New South Wales state police last October with stalking and intimidation of his ex-partner.

April 27, 2022 2:04:52 pm
Michael SlaterSlater had also launched a scathing Twitter attack on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for not allowing its citizens to return from India, calling the travel ban a "disgrace". (FILE)

Former Australian Test batter Michael Slater had charges of domestic violence dismissed on mental health grounds in a Sydney local court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Ross Hudson ordered Slater to undergo a 12-month treatment plan under the care of a doctor.

He later breached a restraining order by using a mobile phone to call and send dozens of text messages to his ex-partner and, in December, was ordered to check into a mental health facility as a condition of bail.

Slater did not appear in Waverley Local Court on Wednesday.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. quoted the magistrate as saying there had been “significant changes” in Slater’s circumstances since December and the former cricket star “has recognized his need to stay medicated and to stay on top of his mental health.”

The ABC reported the court was told Slater had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, alcohol addiction, borderline personality disorder and ADHD, and had spent more than 100 days in mental health facilities.

Slater played 74 cricket tests for Australia from 1993-2001, scoring 5,312 runs at an average of almost 43.

 

