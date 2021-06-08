Dom Bess deactivates Twitter account after selection in England Test squad

England off-spinner Dom Bess has been recalled into the Test squad as a cover for left-arm off-spinner Jack Leach ahead of the second Test against New Zealand starting June 10. However, a few hours after getting a place in the England side, Bess deactivate his Twitter account.

“The reason we have added Dom is that any cover we may need has to be in here with us. If Jack was to feature, we would need back-up for him in terms of concussion replacements and things like that,” England coach Chris Silverwood told media.

Recently, wisden.com shared a racist tweet by one of the current England players without revealing the player’s name. As per the report, the England player is being investigated by England Cricket Board (ECB).

Earlier, debutant Ollie Robinson was suspended from all formats of international cricket after his racist and sexist tweets resurfaced. Robinson was 18-year-old when he made these remarks.

Bess has not played an international match since England’s tour of India earlier this year. Bess took five wickets in two Tests including a four-wicket haul. However, he remained wicketless in the Ahmedabad Test where Axar Patel was phenomenal with the ball. Since then, he has been playing County Cricket for Yorkshire.

Old screenshots of the 23-year-old’s posts have also surfaced on social media which cannot be verified.

Meanwhile, Robinson has been backed by England skipper Joe Root as the speedster has apologised for remarks he made when he was a teenager. India’s frontline off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also backed him with a message for “social media Gen” going forward.