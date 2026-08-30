‘Does make Indian cricket fans a bit nervous…sameness to the bowling’: Gavaskar

Going into the final day of the Colombo Test, all India had to do was pick up the remaining four Sri Lankan wickets and try to chase any required runs. However, things did not go to plan for Shubman Gill’s men as Sonal Dinusha helped the Sri Lankan lower order put on a firm resistance to frustrate the Indian batters.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged that the off-spinner might have been a bit nervous, but also said India’s inability to dismiss Sri Lanka’s tail is a concern.

“The debutant off-spinner looked an honest trier with little variety to trouble batters at this level. Sure, he could have been nervous considering that he was making his debut, yet there was no deception through the air and an over-reliance on the pitch for assistance,” Gavaskar wrote in his Mid-Day column.