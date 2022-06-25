‘Distasteful’: Broadcasters slammed for showing late Shane Warne’s advert during England vs New Zealand Test

Cricket fans on Friday slammed the ‘distasteful’ Shane Warne advertisement shown during the coverage of the third Test match between England and New Zealand.

Shane Warne appeared in the Advanced Hair Studio video – which has now been pulled from Sky’s programming.

When the ad came on during a break of Sky Sports’ coverage on Day 2 of the Third Test at Headingley, fans were understandably left feeling uncomfortable.

Some described the incident as “quite shocking” while another said it “doesn’t sit right with me.”

“Hiya @SkyCricket not sure a bald denying ad featuring Shane Warne is in the best possible taste,” ine fan tweeted.

“Not sure you meant to run the Advanced Hair Studio ad today, considering Shane Warne is no longer with us. Have a word. @SkyCricket @SkySports #shanewarne @ShaneWarne,” another fan wrote.

“Not sure how I feel about the Advanced Hair Studio still using Shane Warne in their TV ads on Sky. If earning his family some money, then I suppose that’s good but it feels really eerie to be seeing him suddenly on TV looking so alive and well. Chilled me,” said a fan.

An iconic name in international cricket, Shane Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

Warne was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

After retiring from international cricket, Warne added to his legend by doubling up as captain and coach of IPL team Rajasthan Royals’ remarkable title triumph in the event’s inaugural edition. A flamboyant personality both on and off the field, Warne also found success as a commentator and was considered among the sharpest analysts of the game.

He immortalised himself with the ‘ball of the century’ in 1993 when as a 24-year-old, he deceived Mike Gatting at Old Trafford with a delivery that landed on the leg stump and, as the Englishman tried to defend, turned viciously to clip his off bail.

Gatting was left in disbelief by the big leg break, a craft that was dying before Warne revived it with his guile.