Dismissed batter recalled from off the field, sparks big row in CPL

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Batsmen given out incorrectly has been going on since the game of cricket has been played. Most batters take it on the chin, some show disappointment, others are more vocal and more expressive. But everyone has to leave the field even if they think they have been hard done by. But in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game at Basseterre, a batter was recalled after he had gone off the field, and he went on to win the game for his side.
Johnson Charles, playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots against Barbados Tridents, was given out caught in the outfield off a high full toss from Ramon Simmonds, but since a no-ball was not called on the field, Charles had no option but to trudge off the field.
It was only when the home crowd and the team management made their displeasure known that the matter was referred to the television umpire, and Carl Tuckett overturned the original decision of on-field officials Chris Wright and Zahid Bassarath, signalling a no-ball. Charles had, by this time, left the field and couldn’t be recalled according to the Laws of Cricket. Rules state that if the umpire believes they have incorrectly dismissed a batsman, they may recall them to the crease if they have not already left the field of play.
But Charles was nevertheless brought back, a decision that didn’t please Tridents captain Chris Green and the original ‘catcher’ Sherfane Rutherford, and they let their feelings known to the umpires. But the decision couldn’t be changed a second time.
What rubbed salt into Tridents’ wounds was that the resultant no-ball was hit for a six and Charles, who was on 26 off 15 deliveries when he was given out in the fourth over, proceeded to smash 78 from 45 balls and played a big role in Patriots chasing down 217 with five balls to spare for a much-needed six-wicket victory.
Green was understandably furious, but even his opposite number Jason Holder agreed that the officiating left a lot to be desired. “It’s probably a wake-up call for the umpires to be a bit firmer and more decisive,” the West Indies all-rounder said, adding that “it’s just very messy. It doesn’t look good seeing a player go off the field and then have to be called back on.”
Green’s assessment was “The umpires tonight, I thought they managed the game poorly. With that decision in the way that a player goes off the field and then comes back on, I think that needs to be looked at, and it’s not a good look for this tournament.”
Charles, the batter who benefitted, said: “Some controversies just liven up the game, and it’s all up to the umpires.”
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