Dismissed batter recalled from off the field, sparks big row in CPL

Batsmen given out incorrectly has been going on since the game of cricket has been played. Most batters take it on the chin, some show disappointment, others are more vocal and more expressive. But everyone has to leave the field even if they think they have been hard done by. But in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game at Basseterre, a batter was recalled after he had gone off the field, and he went on to win the game for his side.

Johnson Charles, playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots against Barbados Tridents, was given out caught in the outfield off a high full toss from Ramon Simmonds, but since a no-ball was not called on the field, Charles had no option but to trudge off the field.