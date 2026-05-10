How Dishant Yagnik turned KKR into sharp catchers & Angkrish Raghuvanshi into stumper

His stumping of Pathum Nissanka, off the bowling of Anukul Roy, ended Delhi’s hopes of beating Kolkata Knight Riders. But ‘Starboy’ Angkrish Raghuvanshi is now encouraged to carry on as wicketkeeper, after the franchise undertook a project to turn him into a stumper last September.

Coach Abhishek Nayar was always convinced of the batting talent of the young Mumbaikar. But last September, he would sound off fielding coach Dishant Yagnik, who was Rajasthan wicketkeeper and also in the IPL from 2011-2014. But he most notably helped Jammu and Kashmir, one of domestic cricket’s finest fielding units to win the Ranji Trophy, earlier in February.

But even while steering the Ranji underdogs, Yagnik was told of KKR coach Nayar’s plans for the tall Angkrish. His fitness and flexibility workouts were marked out in preseason, and he even topped Nayar’s circuit test, an outdoor improvised Hyrox of sorts.

After 10 quiet, uneventful games, though, Angkrish came good against DC. The youngster who completed 1000 runs, was marked out for taking on big gloves. “In September I doubted myself when Nayar asked me ‘Can you make him a keeper?’ I thought twice before saying yes to him,” Yagnik recalled in the dressing room post match huddle of KKR.

Speaking to JioHotstar Angkrish had recalled, “In my childhood I used to watch cricket a lot, since watching India win the 2011 World Cup.” MS Dhoni, India’s stumper captain, had been the star in the final. “Then we used to play in our colony. I was naughty. My dad had to keep me in check. So he gave me homework daily,” he remembered his early days.

With his parents in Delhi, Angkrish might be mistaken for a Delhi boy. “Chhole bhature and butter chicken – just that I miss about Delhi. I had both this time,” he would laugh, as KKR went on a four-win run after six losses.

He would recall why he considers himself a Bombay person..”At 11 we shifted to Bombay. Ab Bombay wallah hi ho gaya hoo. Main khudko bombaywalah zyada maantaa hoo,” he would say. “Everyday is a cheat meal , I love icecream,” he would say as KKR team brought him special kaju katli, chocolate fudge and icecream from his mother for Mother’s day.

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On the field, Angkrish has benefited from the calm surroundings of Nayar, Rahane, Tim Southee and Yagnik. Speaking to Ipl t20 after a tricky chase with his captain, he would say, “Actually you spoke about being calm, it helps better than being aggro … When we were losing, there was no chaos around the team. We knew we have the game, we’ll play smartly,” he recalled of the turnaround.

On his new role as keeper, Anki would say, “It’s tiring as keeper… But I’m ready to do whatever is needed for the team.”