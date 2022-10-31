Discussions being held for India vs Pakistan Test in Australia: Simon O’Donnell

Former Australia all-rounder Simon O’Donnell dropped a bombshell when he revealed that there were discussions about an India vs Pakistan Test series which could be played in Australia.

Speaking to SEN Radio, O’Donnell was discussing on how much he enjoyed the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on October 23 and said, “It was magnificent sort of stuff, to the level that I can say there will be discussions being had, or there are discussions being had to play a Test match here. My word there are (conversations happening), in the wake of this (T20 World Cup clash). There are already discussions taking place”

He also added that there was also a possibility of a triangular ODI series between India, Pakistan and Australia. “There’s also the possibility of a triangular One-Day series between India, Pakistan and Australia or a Test match between India and Pakistan,” he added.

India and Pakistan now only play each other in the Asia Cup and global events due to political tensions between the two neighbours.

Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had made it clear that the Indian team won’t go to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and that the tournament is now likely to be held at a neutral venue.

“The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can’t go there [to Pakistan], they can’t come here. In the past also, the Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue,” Shah had said after the 91st BCCI annual general meeting.

India last travelled to Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2005-06 under the captaincy of current Team India coach Rahul Dravid. However, India did travel to Pakistan in 2008 to compete in the Asia Cup.