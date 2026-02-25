‘No place for discrimination in The Hundred’: ECB issues statement over reported snub of Pakistan players

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
After media reports that four franchises that are linked to Indian owners will not pick Pakistan players in next month’s auction for The Hundred, the England and Wales Cricket Board has posted a release, with all the eight franchises, stating that players “must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality.”
“The ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination, and has regulations in place to take robust action to tackle any such conduct,” the statement warned.
According to media reports half of the eight teams in the Hundred — Manchester Super Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds — which are either partially or fully owned by companies that control IPL teams, are likely to not pick Pakistan players.
Sixty-seven players from Pakistan are among the 964 players have signed up for the auction. Pakistan players have not featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009 because of diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
Here is the full statement from the The Hundred and the eight franchises:
The England and Wales Cricket Board and all eight of The Hundred team franchises reaffirm their commitment to ensuring The Hundred continues to be a competition that is inclusive, welcoming and open to all.
The Hundred was established to reach new audiences, grow the game of cricket and ensure that everyone – regardless of their ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality or other – can feel they belong in our sport. This has been a guiding principle from the outset and remains at the heart of everything we do.
As the governing body responsible for running the tournament, the ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination, and has regulations in place to take robust action to tackle any such conduct. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality.
All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability, and the needs of each team.
This reflects the broader commitment of the ECB to make cricket the most inclusive sport, creating opportunities, breaking down barriers and ensuring that players from all backgrounds have a fair and equal pathway to the top of the game.
We want The Hundred to feature the very best talent from across the world, and will continue working proactively to ensure that the competition is a benchmark for inclusivity.
