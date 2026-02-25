‘No place for discrimination in The Hundred’: ECB issues statement over reported snub of Pakistan players

After media reports that four franchises that are linked to Indian owners will not pick Pakistan players in next month’s auction for The Hundred, the England and Wales Cricket Board has posted a release, with all the eight franchises, stating that players “must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality.”

“The ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination, and has regulations in place to take robust action to tackle any such conduct,” the statement warned.

According to media reports half of the eight teams in the Hundred — Manchester Super Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds — which are either partially or fully owned by companies that control IPL teams, are likely to not pick Pakistan players.