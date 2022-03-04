scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read

‘Disbelief and shock’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Shane Warne’s sudden death

Australian cricketer Shane Warne died aged 52 on Friday.

By: Sports Desk |
March 4, 2022 8:28:11 pm
Australia's Shane Warne is chaired off the pitch at the MCG by his team mates after victory Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason O'Brien/File Photo

Australian cricketer Shane Warne died aged 52 on Friday.

Warne’s management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets in a test career which span from 1992 to 2007. He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The cricket world expressed shock and disbelief over Warne’s sudden demise. Here are some reactions:

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli felicitated by Rahul Dravid on 100th Test, Anushka Sharma joins
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 04: Latest News