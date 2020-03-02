Disappointing when batsmen don’t back up bowlers’ efforts: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was done in by a Colin de Grandhomme inswinger in the second innings of the 2nd Test. (Twitter/BlackCaps) Virat Kohli was done in by a Colin de Grandhomme inswinger in the second innings of the 2nd Test. (Twitter/BlackCaps)

Virat Kohli, speaking after India’s defeat to New Zealand in Christchurch on Monday, said that India’s failure in the Test series was a combination of the home team making them commit mistakes and the Indian batsmen not having the proper execution.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Kohli said, “Batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers to attack. It’s disappointing as a side when the batsmen don’t back up the effort of the bowlers. To win series and matches outside home you need to have a balanced performance with bat and ball and in the field – take those chances as well.”

Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari got half-centuries in the first innings but the highest score in the second innings was Pujara’s 24.

Kohli said, “We played well in the first innings here with the bat. We also need to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers, they bowled in the right areas long enough, created a lot of pressure. There were hardly any opportunities, that meant you have to play extravagant shots for runs than just keep rotating strike.”

India have gone down to their first Test defeat since the inception of the World Test Championship. New Zealand have claimed a major scalp by beating India, the No.1 Test side.

“India are a world-class side and to beat them is quite satisfying. Jamieson’s a very exciting talent, and contributed incredibly well with both bat and ball in both games,” said skipper Kane Williamson.

