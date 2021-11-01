scorecardresearch
“Disappointing, semis look distant dream”: Twitter reacts after India slump to 8-wicket defeat against NZ

A plethora of reactions poured in from all around social media where many expressed their disappointment at the result which saw the Indian batting lineup wither away in front of a potent Kiwi attack.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 1, 2021 12:52:12 am
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

After India lost their second match on the bounce against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, it pushed the Virat Kohli-led contingent on the brink of elimination. With the 8-wicket loss against the Kiwis, India’s fate rests on how the other teams in the group perform. They have no other option but to pray that Afghanistan beat New Zealand and India win their remaining three fixtures against Scotland, Namibia and the Afghanistan.

A plethora of reactions poured in from all around social media where many expressed their disappointment at the result which saw the Indian batting lineup wither away in front of a potent Kiwi bowling attack.

Virendar Sehwag tweeted, “Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection.”

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer just tweeted a broken heart emoji while VVS Laxman admitted that the semifinal spot looks a distant dream, tweeting, “This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream.”

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted, “Disappointing performance by India. Really expected a better & strong performance!” and England’s Michael Vaughan said, “India should take a leaf out of all other countries … Allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience …”

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, “I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball. We were not brave enough with our body language.”

India were restricted to a below-par 110 for seven after being sent in to bat with the likes of Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner sharing the spoils with the ball.

“We didn’t have much to defend but we weren’t brave when we walked out to field.”

