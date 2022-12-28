‘Disappointed’ Pakistan Cricket Board responds to Ramiz Raja’s accusations

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday responded to former chief Ramiz Raja’s various allegations against the board and chairman of the management committee Najam Sethi, framing the comments as ‘disappointing.’

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its disappointment over the comments made and language used by former Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja against Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Mr Najam Sethi on a social media platform and in a TV interview. The PCB believes former Chairman Mr Raja’s comments are aimed at tarnishing and damaging the impeccable reputation of present Chairman Mr Sethi, adding it reserves it’s rights to pursue legal proceedings to protect and defend the image and credibility of its Chairman and the institution,” a statement released by the board revealed.

Countering Raja’s allegations that he was not even allowed to take his belongings, the PCB release stated, “PCB Chief Operating Officer Mr Salman Naseer has already rebutted Mr Raja’s allegations that he was not allowed to collect his belongings by confirming these were picked up personally by him and will be returned to Mr Raja today (Wednesday) as a part of the usual handing and taking over process. Mr Raja was never stopped from entering the Gaddafi Stadium premises and will be welcome to visit any time in future.”

PCB has expressed its disappointment over the comments made and language used by former Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja against the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Mr Najam Sethi Read PCB's complete statement here: https://t.co/U2v8qug4mm pic.twitter.com/c5oWbp77eW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 28, 2022

Ramiz Raja and his Board were recently ousted by the Pakistani government after the PCB’s 2019 constitution was revoked and a 14-member committee chaired by Sethi was given full executive authority to work on restoring the department structure, which had been eliminated in 2019 after Imran Khan was elected as the nation’s prime minister (the PM of Pakistan is the PCB’s patron-in-chief).

Pakistan were whitewashed for the first time at home after England managed to clean sweep the three-match test series this month. The Asian side is currently playing a two-Test series against New Zealand at home.