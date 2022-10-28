scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Disappointed but right call was made: Jos Buttler on washout

Human rights groups have criticized the choice of Qatar as World Cup host for its treatment of migrant workers and the gay community, among other issues

Jos Buttler and Australia's Aaron Finch, right, talk as Match abandoned due to rain. (AP)

England skipper Jos Buttler was understandably left disappointed after their crucial T20 World Cup clash against Australia was abandoned due to rain but insisted that the right call was made as conditions were not fit to take the field.

For England, it was their second successive game that was affected by rain. While not a single ball was bowled on Friday, England had lost to Ireland via DLS method after rain played spoilsport towards the end of the game. “They (the umpires) had some big concerns and, I think, rightly so. The outfield is very wet, there are some areas within the 30-yard circle which were not fit to play. As much as we all want to play cricket, it has to be safe and it certainly wasn’t that,” said Buttler.

“I think every bowler who bowled there would have had concerns. Player safety is really important and it wasn’t fit to play whether it’s our bowlers or Australia’s bowlers. I think that the right call was made.” Even the afternoon game at the MCG between Afghanistan and Ireland was rained out. Melbourne has been experiencing unusual rains at this time of the year though cricket season in Australia starts from November.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Asked about rain making their road to the semifinals tougher, Buttler said: “I don’t really have any frustrations. I am not a weather expert in Australia at this time of the year, but we all want to play full games of cricket. Of course we do. “Naturally we play a sport which is in the open air and the elements are a huge part of our game. They affect the surfaces we play on, they affect conditions in an intriguing way, and that’s what makes our sport really unique.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

“But now, unfortunately, we’ve had two games affected by the weather. You don’t want to be involved in those games, but it’s going to happen wherever you play in the world.”

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 10:34:50 pm
Next Story

Shillong: Rally demanding filling up of vacant govt posts turns violent as participants attack passers-by

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 28: Latest News