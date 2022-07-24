scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Directors of Cricket Scotland step down over racism report

Following the resignations, Cricket Scotland issued a Tweet saying that they will work in partnership with sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership and support is in place for the organisation and the sport in the days ahead.

By: PTI |
July 24, 2022 6:49:45 pm
"The board has been totally committed to implementing the findings of this review in full to make the sport of cricket in Scotland a truly welcoming and inclusive place for all," the directors said in a letter written to the interim CEO of the governing body. (Photo: Cricket Scotland/Twitter)

Directors of the Scotland cricket board on Sunday resigned en masse following accusations of institutional racism. The resignations came just ahead of the release of reports on an independent investigation.

“The board has been totally committed to implementing the findings of this review in full to make the sport of cricket in Scotland a truly welcoming and inclusive place for all,” the directors said in a letter written to the interim CEO of the governing body.

“We are all truly sorry and have apologised publicly to everyone who has experienced racism, or any other form of discrimination, in cricket in Scotland,” the letter further read.

Following the resignations, Cricket Scotland also issued a Tweet saying, “Cricket Scotland will work in partnership with @sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership and support is in place for the organisation and the sport in the days ahead.” “And these arrangements will be reviewed after the publication of the report into racism in cricket in Scotland and updates given accordingly,” the governing body said.

The review comes after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, in an interview to Sky Sports last November, alleged that the cricket board was “institutionally racist”.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Haq’s former teammate Qasim Sheikh, who also represented Scotland, too spoke of the abuse that both had suffered during their cricketing careers. Not too long ago, allegations of racism rocked England cricket when former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq revealed he experienced widespread abuses.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Rafiq’s testimony also led to changes in Yorkshire’s leadership and Headingly being temporarily stripped of hosting international matches.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Divided Haryana Cong continues to be haunted by 'invalid' RS vote

Divided Haryana Cong continues to be haunted by 'invalid' RS vote

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika
Leher Kala writes

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

Premium
Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox
Explained

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi
Agnipath scheme

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 24: Latest News