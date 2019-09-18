Dinesh Mongia announces retirement 12 years after his last international appearance

After not featuring in the international circuit for almost 12 years, Dinesh Mongia finally hanged his boots from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. He was the part of the Indian cricket team, which finished second in the ICC World Cup 2003 in South Africa.

Advertising

After being handed a ban by BCCI for taking part in the Indian Cricket League (ICL), Mongia was last seen playing for Punjab in 2007. The cricketer made his U-19 debut for the same state in October 1995 and has a staggering 8028 runs under his name in first-class cricket. His breakthrough in the international circuit came on the back of his impeccable domestic season in 2000-01.

Mongia made his international debut against Australia in 2001, in which he could only manage 2 before getting run-out. The left-handed batsman has featured in 57 ODIs in which he amassed 1230 runs at an average of 27.95. In his 7-year-old ODI career, Mongia just managed to score one century, but it came in a series-decider encounter against Zimbabwe at Guwahati in March 2002. He scored an unbeaten 159 in the match, helping India secure a comprehensive 101-run victory.

Watch his epic innings:

He has also played a solitary T20I for India and never featured in the longer format of the game. In his illustrious first-class career, Mongia has featured in 121 first-class matches in which he has scored 21 tons. He also played for Lancashire and Leicestershire.

Advertising

After being banned by BCCI, Mongia lost all official connection with cricket. Apart from Mongia, everyone else who was associated with the ICL was granted amnesty. In 2017, the left-hander once again appealed for BCCI amnesty.

Mongia was made a State selector by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) in the last season.