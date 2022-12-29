scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

‘Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and…’: Dinesh Karthik picks up top-three Indian performers across all formats in 2022

Indian cricket has witnessed some of the most brilliant individual performances this year. Speaking about the same, veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has revealed his pick for top-three Indian performers across all formats from 2022.

Karthik names his top-3 performers of 2022 across formats. (AP)

As the year 2022 comes to an end, team India will look back at the highs and lows and realise what a memorable one it’s been for the men in blue.

From failing to qualify for the final of the 2022 Asia Cup, suffering a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England to ending the year with a series win over Bangladesh, team India has seen it all.

Nevertheless, the Indian team has witnessed some of the most brilliant individual performances this year. Speaking about the same on a Cricbuzz show, veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has revealed his pick for top-three Indian performers across all formats from 2022.

He believes Rishabh Pant is the best performer for Indian for red-ball cricket. Pant scored most runs in the format, in just 12 Test innings, he amassed 680 runs with an average of 61.81. The figures include two tons and four half centuries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

For ODIs, Karthik named Shreyas Iyer as the best performer. With 1609 runs across formats, Shreyas Iyer has been in red-hot form in 2022. Iyer became India’s top scorer in ODIs. The right-hand batsman has registered 724 runs from 17 matches under his name. Not only this, he has decent red-ball figures too, scoring 422 runs in 5 matches, he averaged 60.28.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

For the T20 best performer, Karthik picked up everyone’s favourite Suryakumar Yadav. Finishing the year with most runs T20s. SKY has racked up 1164 runs in 31 innings at an average of 46.54 and a staggering strike rate of 187.43. The in-form batter scored two hundreds and 9 half centuries.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 12:17 IST
Next Story

Condition of PM Modi’s mother Hiraben improving, says family

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 29: Latest News
close