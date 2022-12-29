‘Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and…’: Dinesh Karthik picks up top-three Indian performers across all formats in 2022

As the year 2022 comes to an end, team India will look back at the highs and lows and realise what a memorable one it’s been for the men in blue.

From failing to qualify for the final of the 2022 Asia Cup, suffering a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England to ending the year with a series win over Bangladesh, team India has seen it all.

Nevertheless, the Indian team has witnessed some of the most brilliant individual performances this year. Speaking about the same on a Cricbuzz show, veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has revealed his pick for top-three Indian performers across all formats from 2022.

He believes Rishabh Pant is the best performer for Indian for red-ball cricket. Pant scored most runs in the format, in just 12 Test innings, he amassed 680 runs with an average of 61.81. The figures include two tons and four half centuries.

For ODIs, Karthik named Shreyas Iyer as the best performer. With 1609 runs across formats, Shreyas Iyer has been in red-hot form in 2022. Iyer became India’s top scorer in ODIs. The right-hand batsman has registered 724 runs from 17 matches under his name. Not only this, he has decent red-ball figures too, scoring 422 runs in 5 matches, he averaged 60.28.

For the T20 best performer, Karthik picked up everyone’s favourite Suryakumar Yadav. Finishing the year with most runs T20s. SKY has racked up 1164 runs in 31 innings at an average of 46.54 and a staggering strike rate of 187.43. The in-form batter scored two hundreds and 9 half centuries.