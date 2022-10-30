IND vs SA: Dinesh Karthik walks off injured, Rishabh Pant replaces him as keeper

Dinesh Karthik walked off and looked to be in a bit of pain at the start of the 16th over as Rishabh Pant took over as keeper in India’s World Cup match against South Africa in Perth on Sunday.

All along India’s batting, Pant was sitting at the dug out with a large white towel over him as a shield against the chilly Perth wind. Now he had to walk in cold into a cauldron. He would take off Karthik’s cap, perch it on his head, and walk in with a smile.

Karthik, who failed to have much impact in the first innings would hope that this wasn’t anything serious. Team India will also wait with bated breath, hoping for the best for their star finisher.

See my Man @RishabhPant17 onto the field with his cute smile🥰 pic.twitter.com/MOHlWSq3GJ — ANAND AK (@a_anand_ak) October 30, 2022

“I want to say that since we have Rishabh Pant, now is the time India need him. It felt as if Dinesh Karthik would get the job done, but factoring in the wicketkeeping as well, I feel that if India have that left-hander option in the team, this team would look complete,” Kapil Dev had said on ABP News on match eve.

In the match, despite losing early wickets, South Africa were firmly in command as they looked on course to chase down the 133 runs set by India.

In the first innings, Suryakumar Yadav had lifted India to 133 for nine with a 40-ball 68 against South Africa. Opting to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma was the first batter to get dismissed, following which India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Returning to the team at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi, pacer Lungi Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the famed Indian top-order with four wickets during an incisive spell of fast bowling on a pacy track. However, Suryakumar was at his aggressive best and revived India’s innings with his dazzling array of strokes.

Left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell took 3/15 in his four overs.