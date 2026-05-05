Dinesh Karthik reveals how Virat Kohli pushed him into RCB coaching role: ‘You would probably fit in quite nicely’

Karthik was part of RCB’s coaching group, which helped win their maiden IPL last season, where they defeated Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

Former India wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has opened up about how he became the batting coach and mentor at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a year after announcing his retirement from all forms of the game. The 40-year-old spoke about how RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat sowed a seed in his mind during IPL 2024 about being involved in the support staff and how encouragement from Virat Kohli sealed the deal.

Karthik was part of RCB’s coaching group, which helped win their maiden IPL last season, where they defeated Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad.

“It manifested when, as I was finishing in 2024, Mo asked me if I would be keen or interested. I was in the middle of the tournament, and it was a very different IPL season – we had lost six out of seven or seven out of eight games, I don’t remember exactly – and we had a mountain to climb. To be fair, nobody gave us a chance.”