Thank you for saving me: Dinesh Karthik heaps plaudits on Ravichandran Ashwin for ‘cool’ finish in IND vs PAK match

The last over of the recent India vs Pakistan match on Sunday will live forever in the memory of cricket fans all around the world with the amount of twists and turns in it which would put any thriller movie to shame.

One run, two-run, three-run, four-run, wide ball, no ball, free hit, catch, clean bowled, run out, stumping — you name any rule of the cricket, it was there in the last over. In the eye of the storm were Indian batters Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli who had the massive task of scoring 16 runs in that over to be bowled by Mohammad Nawaz.

In the first ball of the over, India lost Hardik Pandya who was replaced by Dinesh Karthik but the finisher was dismissed when India needed two runs from two balls. After Karthik was stumped by Nawaz, Ravichandran Ashwin came to the middle. The wily veteran used his experience, not going after the ensuing ball by Nawaz which resulted in a wide. With 1 needed off the last ball, Ashwin scooped the ball over the inner circle and ran to the other end with his arms raised as Melbourne Cricket Ground erupted.

In a latest video uploaded in the BCCI Twitter handle where it shows the India team landing in Sydney for their next match against Netherlands, Karthik thanked Ashwin for bailing him out.

“Thank you for saving me yesterday… Cool and calm,” said Karthik to a beaming Ashwin in the video.

India will hope to continue their winning form against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.