How Dinesh Karthik irked Sourav Ganguly in 2004 Champions Trophy, Yuvraj Singh reveals

After failing to make his mark in the ICC Cricket World Cup held earlier this year in England, India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been out of action for a while.

Dinesh Karthik made his ODI debut all the way back in 2004. Today, 15 years later, he finally makes his first @cricketworldcup appearance.#CWC19 | #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/RtwAdAcHfm — ICC (@ICC) July 2, 2019

However, the 34-year-old cricketer was recently seen on a talk show “Breakfast with Champions” and during his candid chat with host Gaurav Kapur, the cricketer recalled a funny incident involving Sourav Ganguly, which happened during a high voltage clash between India and Pakistan in 2004 Champions Trophy.

During the interaction, Rohit Sharma from behind insisted Gaurav to ask Karthik about what he did to former India captain Sourav Ganguly during his debut tour. To which Karthik responded by saying it is a funny and embarrassing story.

Narrating the incident, Karthik explained how despite not being part of the playing XI he still managed to irk the former India captain. The right-handed batsman said that he was a substitute and took water for the players every time a wicket fell. However, this particular time he couldn’t control his balance and accidentally bumped into Ganguly.

The former Indian skipper moved two or three steps away due to the force generated by the bump. Ganguly failed to control his emotions and yelled back at young Karthik saying, “aiee kaun hain re, aisa log ko kidhar kidhar se laatein hain re (which if translated in English means: who is this guy, from where do we bring these guys).”

Yuvraj Singh, who was part of the playing XI in that match, corrected Karthik’s statement on Twitter. The left-handed batsman, who was dismissed on duck in that match, tweeted: “dada exact words! Kaun hai re ye pagal ! kahan se pakad ke Latien hai ???????? in the middle of india vs pak tense game!”

It was a must-win encounter for both the nations with the winner advancing to the semi-finals. After electing to field first, Pakistan pushed India on the back foot right from the first over. While others failed to fire, India’s then wicketkeeper Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar put up a fight as the Men In Blue managed to post 200 on the board.

Coming to defend a paltry 201, Irfan Pathan got India off to a great start as he removed Yasir Hameed, Imran Farhat, and Shoaib Malik early. However, a splendid batting performance from Mohammad Yousuf helped Pakistan edge out India by three wickets in the end.