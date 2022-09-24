Dinesh Karthik speaks about scenario practices, lauds Rohit Sharma and cites importance of Hardik Pandya in playing XI

India’s designated finisher Dinesh Karthik spoke about his specific training practice; he lauded Rohit Sharma’s batting, the balance Hardik Pandya brings to the playing XI, and also called the Nagpur crowd ‘one of the loudest’ he has seen in a long long time.

Karthik faced just two balls and pulled off a six and four to finish the match in style for India. The two teams will now move to Hyderabad for the series-deciding third T20I on Sunday.

On preparing himself for 6-7 ball innings?

For a period of time, I have been practising for this. I have been doing this for RCB and now for India. It’s a consistent routine over a period of time. In the off time, I do a lot of scenario practices. Vikram (Rathour) paji and Rahul (Dravid) bhai has also been accommodating on how I want to practice and the kind of shots I want to practice. I have been very specific with it. I don’t practice too much, but I keep it as specific as possible.

On Axar batting ahead of him

It is something we are trying. It depends upon how the game is unravelling at that point in time. There are times when team management feels that there are a couple of overs Where Axar Patel can target the spinners and take them on. Having a left-handed against a leg-spinner is a good match up, so we try using that option. That is the kind of logic at that stage and one of the reasons why he was been sent ahead of me.

On outshining Rohit

Mera credit kuch nahi, Rohit Sharma ne kamaal ka batting kiya (I didn’t take credit. Rohit Sharma batted amazingly). To play those shots against the new ball on that wicket against world-class bowlers is not easy. It shows why Rohit is such a big player. His ability to playing fast bowling is second to none.

On Hardik Pandya

We needed only four bowlers to finish the eight overs. But we actually had five options. That’s the luxury of having a world-class all-rounder like Hardik Pandya. When Hardik Pandya is in the playing XI, it gives you the option to play an extra batter or extra bowler; that’s what makes him so special. There are a very few cricketers in world cricket who can balance the side out. That’s where we have been blessed, and if he does well, it is always great for Indian cricket.

.@DineshKarthik has a special message for the fans in Nagpur following #TeamaIndia's win in the 2⃣nd #INDvAUS T20I. ☺️ 👏 pic.twitter.com/NFzmubLQwa — BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022

On Nagpur crowd

We wanted to play for the people of Nagpur. From the time we started from the hotel right up to the ground, there were crowds throughout. It actually took more time than it should have to reach the ground. With the number of people, who were at the ground, we knew that it is a special occasion. We wanted to play the game. At the start, we got the feeling that it might be hard. I think both teams were courageous and kind to play the game, where the conditions were not the best. It was one of the loudest crowds that in a long, long time I had been part of it.