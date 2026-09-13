Dinesh Karthik on Sanju Samson’s place in India’s XI: ‘Where does he stand?’

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has questioned where Sanju Samson fits into India’s T20I plans following the emergence of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while stressing that the Player of the Tournament from India’s T20 World Cup triumph remains an important player.

“What is the batting order going to look like? Where does Vaibhav Suryavanshi stand, and what about Sanju Samson? How are you going to fit him in? He was such an important player in the World Cup and was dropped midway through that England series. Where does he stand?” Karthik said on Instagram.

Samson was dropped for the second T20I against England in Manchester, paving the way for Sooryavanshi to make his international debut and become India’s youngest player. Samson returned for the fifth T20I but was left out of the squad for the three-match T20I tour of Zimbabwe.