Dinesh Karthik on why he ranks RCB’s IPL win ‘right up there’ with 2007 T20 World Cup triumph

Just under a year after lifting the IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dinesh Karthik has admitted the win sits right at the top of his career achievements along with winning the 2007 T20 World Cup with India. The 40-year-old also said that he ranks this IPL victory slightly above the won that he had won with the Mumbai Indians in 2013.

Speaking about the emotional weight of the triumph, the 40-year-old said the RCB title “just pips” the 2013 win because of the long wait and the connection with the fans.

“A few days ago, somebody asked me what my highlight in a cricketing career was,” Karthik said on the RCB Podcast. “Obviously, the World Cup I was part of is right up there, but the RCB win was also right up there.”

“An MI win as a player was a great one too, but the RCB win just pips it because of the fact that we waited 18 years for it. It’s a long wait. We all know how passionate the fans are. You almost feel a sense of yearning and giving back when you finally win,” he added.

For Karthik, the victory was not just about lifting a trophy, but about delivering for a fanbase that had stayed loyal through nearly two decades of disappointment.

“The first one was for the fans. They’ve been with us through thick and thin, constantly supporting us. It was said in the dressing room as well – if we cross the line, it’s for the fans. That was a very special feeling.”

He also spoke about the broader journey of the team through the season, which included disruptions and challenges before they eventually found their rhythm.

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“We went through a lot last year. The country itself went through a bit towards the back end of the tournament, and we had to reassess, regroup and start again in many ways.”

“It’s one thing having momentum on your side, and then there’s a sudden break, and you come back. The way we managed to get past a couple of games and play solid cricket – all teams played good cricket – the standard of the IPL is unparalleled right now,” Karthik said.

“To win a tournament like that is never easy. It felt ecstatic, ethereal. I’m very proud to have been part of that moment.”

Karthik said one of the most powerful images from the night was seeing Virat Kohli overcome with emotion after finally winning the title with RCB – a franchise he has represented for more than a decade.

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“It was great to see Virat Kohli in tears, the greatness of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle being there with us, and the likes of Andy Flower and Mo Bobat putting a team together and doing something very special.”

Looking back at the journey of the coaching group, Karthik also praised head coach Andy Flower and him for choosing the role of becoming RCB’s head coach.

“I asked Andy where this ranks among his wins. He said the Ashes win for England was special, the 2010 World Cup was phenomenal, but the RCB win is right up there.”

“He had multiple offers, but he chose RCB because he felt this was a challenge. And yes, it was a challenge. For us to come together as a group, do what we did in the auction, and play a certain brand of cricket – and make fans feel proud that they supported RCB – that it was worth the wait. That feeling is what is most satisfying,” the former wicketkeeper-batsman said.