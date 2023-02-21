Dinesh Karthik on KL Rahul’s dismal run: ‘It has happened to me when you go into the dressing room, quietly walk into the toilet, and shed a tear or two’

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has termed KL Rahul being dropped for the third India-Australia Test in Indore starting March 1 an ‘eventuality’ and that he might benefit from it

“He also knows for a fact that if he’s going to be dropped for the next match, which is pretty much an eventuality, it is not because of the one innings, it is because of what has transpired in the last five-six Test matches,” Karthik told Cricbuzz. “He is a class player. He is very good in all formats. At this point, I don’t think it’s the technique, it’s what is happening between the ears. He might need some time away from the game. Come back fresh for the ODIs.”

“This is a professional world, you’ve got to deal with those sorrowful moments but as a player when I look at what he has gone through. When you get out that way knowing very well this could have been your last innings. It has happened to me when you go into the dressing room, quietly walk into the toilet, and shed a tear or two. It’s not a nice feeling because there’s not much you can do,” Karthik further added.

Rahul has been criticised for his form of late as the India opener in the longest form of the game. His last 10 Test innings for India have yielded scores of 8, 12, 10, 22, 23, 10, 2, 20, 17, and 1. Having been replaced by Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain in the ODI format, The Indian Express believes Rahul has also lost his position as Rohit Sharma’s deputy in Test cricket and is set to be replaced by Shubman Gill as India opener in the Indore Test.

He further expanded on why for now India didn’t have to make a tough choice when it came to the player who’d replace Rahul in the XI.

“Temporarily for the moment, I will have to go with Shubman Gill. He batted beautifully. There will be just one change in the India XI (for the third Test). I felt bad for KL Rahul. He has been under the scanner. But One thing is for sure, KL will come back strongly and when he does, there are not too many right-handed batters who can match him with the quality and range of shots.”

Gill has been in incredible form this year across the white ball formats and scored a maiden ODI double hundred apart from two hundreds and a first T20I century. This, apart from a much awaited first Test hundred he had scored against Bangladesh in December last year.