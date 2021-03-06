Dinesh Karthik confirms he was named after brand endorsed by Sunil Gavaskar

Dinesh Karthik confirmed that he had been named after a clothing brand endorsed by Sunil Gavaskar.

Dinesh Karthik was named after a clothing brand which was endorsed by former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar because Karthik’s father had been a big fan of Gavaskar. This was confirmed by Karthik, the current captain of the Tamil Nadu team, in a tweet on Saturday.

Karthik’s tweet came on the day Gavaskar was felicitated by BCCI for having served Indian cricket for 50 years. The former Indian opener had made his Test debut in West Indies on this day in 1971.

‘Dinesh’ was one of the brands Gavaskar appeared in advertisements for on television. He is seen in the advertisement playing baseball with a coat on. Karthik retweeted a segment of the video on Saturday, confirming that he was indeed named after the clothing brand.