Dinesh Karthik bats for Sarfaraz Khan and Baba Indrajith’s selection in India Test squad

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wants the BCCI selectors to take notice of the in-form duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Baba Indrajith and ‘get them into the Test scheme of things.’

“So happy to see Rajat Patidar there, so deserves this selection! Well done to Mukesh Kumar too,” wrote Dinesh Karthik on Twitter.

“Now Sarfaraz Khan and Indrajith baba into the test scheme of things . Can’t ignore such brilliant performers and performances.They’ve just been phenomenal! TALENT APLENTY.”

Sarfaraz had a back-to-back blockbuster Ranji Trophy season. He ended this season as the top-scorer in the competition with 982 runs at an average of 122.75, including four centuries and two half-centuries. He continued his purple patch in Duleep Trophy, where he scored a match-winning 127 not out for the West Zone. Another hundred came in the Irani Cup 2022, where he scored 138.

On the other hand, Indrajith, 28, too racking up the runs season after season. In the 2020-21 season, Indrajith scored 396 runs in three matches, including three centuries. He smashed 325 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy, including four half-centuries. Tamil Nadu, unfortunately, lost in the final against Himachal Pradesh, but Indrajith has made his statement.

A good show at the Vijay Hazare helped him get noticed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) scouts, and he was called up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a trial. The Kolkata-based franchise picked him for Rs 20 lakh in the IPL mega auction. Thereafter, the 27-year-old has set the Ranji Trophy on fire, scoring three centuries in as many innings.