Dinesh Chandimal returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad after ban

Sri Lanka have re-called Dinesh Chandimal for T20I against South Africa. (Source: File Photo) Sri Lanka have re-called Dinesh Chandimal for T20I against South Africa. (Source: File Photo)

Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been called in the T20I squad that will face South Africa on August 14. Chandimal who was slapped with a ban for breaching the spirit of the game was included in the 15-man squad. The right-hander along with coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha were banned for refusing to take the field for two hours during the second Test match against West Indies in June.

He was banned from the third Test too and subsequently missed the two-match Test series and first four ODIs of the five-match series against South Africa at home as well. The selectors haven’t picked him for the last match as well. Sri Lanka won the two-match Test series but trail the ODIs 1-3 with one match remaining in the series.

The T20I squad will be led by Angelo Mathews while Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga and Kusal Mendis would be the key players for them in the shortest format of the game. The hosts have left out Suranga Lakmal from the squad who played a key role in handing Sri Lanka their first win in the ODI series on Wednesday. Lakmal defended 7 runs in the last over in a rain-affected match in Pallekele. The two sides will now lock horns with each other in the fifth and final ODI on August 12 in Colombo before facing each other in the only T20I clash.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shehan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan, and Binura Fernando.

