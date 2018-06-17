Dinesh Chandimal pleads not guilty to ball-tampering charge

Dinesh Chandimal was charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct that pertains to altering the condition of the ball. (Source: AP) Dinesh Chandimal was charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct that pertains to altering the condition of the ball. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has pleaded not guilty to ICC’s charges of attempting to alter the condition of the ball during the second Test against West Indies in St Lucia. Chandimal will now have to face a hearing by match referee Javagal Srinath after the Test match comes to an end on Monday. Earlier, the Lankan captain was charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct that pertains to changing the condition of the ball. If found guilty, Chandimal can face a ban upto one Test match.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ian Gould, Aleem Dar and third umpire Richard Kettleborough on Saturday. It was based on the footage obtained from Friday’s final session of play which reportedly showed Chandimal using sweets to change the condition of the ball, the umpires took the call.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct. More details to follow in due course. #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/F0Kf7YKj24 — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) 17 June 2018

In a statement released the ICC said, “The officials laid the charge after television footage from the final session’s play on Friday appeared to show the Sri Lanka captain taking sweets out from his left pocket and putting these in his mouth, before applying the artificial substance to the ball which the umpires viewed as an attempt to change its condition.”

However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) denied any sort of wrongdoing and in their release categorically stated- “The team management has informed us that Sri Lankan players have not engaged in any wrongdoing. SLC shall take all necessary steps to defend any player, in the event any unwarranted allegation is brought against a member of the team.”

Former Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara also shared his views on the matter and called for a stern action from the Lankan camp.

