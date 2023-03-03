scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues’ song for Delhi Capitals ahead of WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals will be coached by two-time title winner in The Hundred, Jonathan Batty, while former England head coach Lisa Keightley and ex India player and selector Hemlata Kala are assistant coaches.

Jemimah RodriguesJemimah Rodrigues has been named the vice-captain of Delhi Capitals in the inaugral season of WPL. (Videograbs)
With the inaugural Women’s Premier League just around the corner, Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues feels ‘very excited’ for her stint with the franchise.

In a video shared by Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai batter sings a song for her side and reveals who she would choose as her jamming partner from the team.

Reframing the original ‘Dil yeh Ziddi hai’, Rodrigues sung it as: “Dil ye Dilli hai..dil ye Dilli hai…dil ye Dilli hai.”

“One thing is there, Alice Capsey knows how to sing Hindi songs…I taught her during the WBBL,” she added.

When quizzed who she is most excited to meet in the team, Rodrigues named Australia and DC skipper Meg Lanning.

When asked for a message for Smriti Mandhana, RCB’s captain and her close friend, against whom they play their first match on Sunday, Rodrigues jokingly said, “Wait..who is the captain there? I don’t know her, she is definitely not my best friend.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals had their first training session on Monday with their coach and players reaching Mumbai – host city of the first WPL – just a few days ahead of the tournament.

Jemimah played an important part in India’s campaign which ended with a semi final defeat against Australia.

Talking about her role as the vice-captain of the Delhi side, the 22-year-old Indian batter said, “I am going to make the most of it. She (Meg) is one of the greatest leaders we have ever seen.” India opener Shafali Verma is also part of the Capitals’ squad.

Biju George, who in the past worked with the India Women’s team, has been named the fielding coach.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 10:51 IST
