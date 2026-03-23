Digvesh Rathi: ‘Delhi boys don’t like losing’

Digvesh Rathi says he has something new up his sleeve for this IPL — and he is not ready to show it just yet.

The Lucknow Super Giants spinner, coming off an impressive debut IPL season, says rivals will have done their homework on him this time around. His response has been quiet and deliberate.

“I’ve worked on some variations because I feel people are watching me, they’ll try to read me,” he said ahead of the tournament. “What I’m bringing is something new — not yet revealed in the market,” he told Sports Tak.

The ‘mystery spinner’ tag that followed him into last season will be harder to sustain the second time around, and Rathi is clear-eyed about that. But rather than reinvent himself, he says the work has been about staying one step ahead without abandoning what made him effective in the first place.