Different match, different Puducherry team after BCCI volte-face

A DAY after The Indian Express reported that the Puducherry team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Manipur comprised almost exclusively of outstation individuals, the BCCI revoked its earlier decision to give the state special status for registering players from outside its jurisdiction. As a result, the union territory, fielding a team in domestic cricket for the first time, will go into their next fixture against Uttarakhand on Friday with a new-look team, with the replacement players set to arrive on the morning of the match.

BCCI general manager (cricket) Saba Karim informed this paper that Puducherry had been given “permission as a special case” at the behest of the CoA to register outstation players if they could prove their “residence or employment” for the past one month within its territory. “We have revoked the decision taken earlier, which allowed Puducherry to register players who could prove residence or employment or Aadhar Card from August 2018,” Karim said.

An official with the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) confirmed that the new players would be arriving before the match, which will be played in Anand. Karim added that it was best for Puducherry to follow the BCCI rules and regulations for player registration, which every other team abides by, for there to be a uniform playing field.

“The rule says that the local player has to be born in that state, or be a student in that state for the past one year, which is from September 2017. They could also prove that they’ve been an employee in a company based there since 2017. For that, we look at different documents like Aadhar Card, salary slips, driving licence issued the year before and voters’ card, which can be used as address proof along with their date of issue, which should be at least a year old. So whatever rules and regulation are applicable to others will also be applicable to Puducherry henceforth,” he said.

When asked how Puducherry had reacted to the decision, especially since the tournament had already started, Karim said, “They are doing their level best and we have allowed them to register those players who fall in the eligible category and BCCI will try to help them in the best possible way.”

The Indian Express report on Thursday had revealed how the BCCI and the CoA had received two complaints regarding Puducherry’s selection policy. In his email, BCCI general manager (game development) Ratnakar Shetty had expressed grave concerns that this issue could eventually lead to a lot of corrupt practices.

In a complaint, G Chandran, a Puducherry Cricket Association member had insisted that none of the members in their maiden playing XI in the Vijay Hazare Trophy hailed from the union territory, providing proof of each player and their respective backgrounds. Puducherry had dismissed these claims stating that all their players had been registered based on BCCI rules. A couple of their players on Thursday echoed the team management’s claims and one even said he’d been staying in Puducherry on rent and working for a company there for well over a year. It turns out that Karim had written to the Puducherry association on September 14 regarding the matter.

“The Committee of Administrators (COA), BCCI has considered your request as a special case and for the season 2018-19, if any player of your Association who is not born in your jurisdiction, then, he/she shall be considered as local player, who is either working, studying or residing in your jurisdiction from August 2018,” Karim had written in the email accessed by this paper.

The CoA had approved this decision only for the current season, and informed the CAP that they would have to fall in line with every other association from the 2019-20 season onwards.

