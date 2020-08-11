Did not get chance despite there was enough space in the middle order: Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary has been consistent in the domestic cricket. (Source: Twitter)

Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who didn’t appear in 14 consecutive contests despite scoring a match-winning century against West Indies in 2011, recently claimed he was not given a chance to play even when there were slots available in the middle order.

Talking about the missed chances, the former Bengal skipper told Sportskeeda during a Facebook live session, “When we went to Australia, most of the middle order was not getting runs. There was enough space in the middle order that I could have fit in along with these guys.”

Talking about Sourav Ganguly’s role in India’s historic triumph in 2011 World Cup, 34-year-old Tiwary said, ” Sourav Ganguly has played a big part in building that team over a period of time. If you go deeper and see the players who performed well when we won the World Cup in 2011, all the players started when Sourav Ganguly was leading the country.”

Tiwary further named Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Gautam Gambhir and said,” Ganguly gave so much security to all these players at the point of time and their experience worked for us in 2011 under the brilliant captaincy of Dhoni.”

The right-handed batsman has featured in 12 ODIs in which he has scored a total of 287 runs at an average of just above 26. He also has one century and a half-century under his name.

However, Tiwary has been a good asset for the team in domestic circuit, in which he has scored close to 9000 runs in including an unbeaten triple century.

