‘I’m Dickwella, not De Silva’: Sri Lankan cricketer’s handling of reporter goes viral

Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva (right) put on 67 runs for the sixth wicket for Sri Lanka in the 1st Test vs Pakistan over two days. (AP Photo) Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva (right) put on 67 runs for the sixth wicket for Sri Lanka in the 1st Test vs Pakistan over two days. (AP Photo)

Test cricket has returned to Pakistan after more than 10 years with Sri Lanka playing in Rawalpindi in the ongoing Test, but Day 2 on Thursday was not the most auspicious. Only 18.2 overs were possible on Day 2, as bad light and rain conspired to put an early stop to proceedings. To make matters worse, Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella was wrongly identified as Dhananjaya de Silva at the press conference at the end of the day.

A Pakistani journalist asked Dickwella, the Sri Lanka representative, at the press meet after stumps were called on Thursday: “Are you thinking of a hundred in this innings?”

To this, Dickwella replied: “I’m Dickwella actually, I am not de Silva. I got out for 33. I am already out in the pavilion, maybe in the 2nd innings.”

Dickwella and De Silva added 67 runs for the sixth wicket in the Rawalpindi Test across two days before Dickwella was out for 33. Dickwella’s was the only wicket to fall on Day 2. De Silva, unbeaten on 72, and No.8 Dilruwan Perera were the Sri Lanka batsmen at the crease at the end of the day.

Sri Lanka ended Day 2 at 263/6, and will resume their first innings on Day 3 on Friday – with De Silva, not Dickwella, and Dilruwan Perera batting.

