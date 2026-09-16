‘We are holding back Smriti Mandhana for long time’: Edulji on India captaincy

Former India women’s player Diana Edulji said that Smriti Mandhana should be made India captain at the earliest, keeping the next World Cup in mind. She said that by the time the next World Cup rolls along, current captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be nearing 40 so Mandhana should be given a good run ahead of that for a smooth transition.

“We are holding back Smriti Mandhana for a long time. By the time the next World Cup comes along, Harman will be nearing 40, so let’s give a good run to Smriti and look at two youngsters as vice-captains. My humble request to Harman would be to let people ask why and not why not,” Edulji said to Mid-Day.