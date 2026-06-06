Dhruv Jurel to lead India A in two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka

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The BCCI selection committee on Saturday announced the squad for India A’s multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A, set to start on June 25 and end on July 5. The squad will be led by Dhruv Jurel with Devdutt Padikkal serving as his deputy.
Breakout Jammu and Kashmir bowler Auqib Nabi has been rewarded for his domestic performances with a maiden call-up and he’ll be leading the pace attack with the likes of Yash Thakur and Anshul Kamboj. In the batting department, Sai Sudharsan, who is currently playing the One-off Test vs Afghanistan with the Indian senior team, is a part of the India A squad.
The BCCI had said last month that India A will play these two long-form matches against Sri Lanka A after a tri-series, featuring both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, which is set to start next week. “The white-ball series will be played in Dambulla, while the multi-day matches will take place in Galle,” the Board had said earlier this month.
A look at India A’s squad for 2️⃣ multi-day matches in Sri Lanka 🙌#SLAvINDA pic.twitter.com/QVUZlzYcHc
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026
Meanwhile, last week Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was ruled out of India A’s upcoming tri-nation series in Sri Lanka due to an injury and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was drafted in as his replacement, the BCCI announced. Parag had played the IPL with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for nearly three months including rehabilitation.
The tri-series will feature Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A, and will be played in Dambulla from June 9 to June 21, 2026.
The squad also includes teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi has been included in the white-ball squad who will face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in a One-Day tri-series from June 9 to June 21. The team will be led by Tilak Varma.
India A are set to face Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in two matches each during the round-robin stage which ends on June 19.
Dhruv Jurel (capt & wk), B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Saransh Jain, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, N Jagadeesan, Zeeshan Ansari, Aman Mokhade, Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Pandey.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.