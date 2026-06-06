Dhruv Jurel to lead India A in two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka

India A’s Dhruv Jurel celebrates his century on day three of the second unofficial four-day Test cricket match of a series between India A and South Africa A, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The BCCI selection committee on Saturday announced the squad for India A’s multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A, set to start on June 25 and end on July 5. The squad will be led by Dhruv Jurel with Devdutt Padikkal serving as his deputy.

Breakout Jammu and Kashmir bowler Auqib Nabi has been rewarded for his domestic performances with a maiden call-up and he’ll be leading the pace attack with the likes of Yash Thakur and Anshul Kamboj. In the batting department, Sai Sudharsan, who is currently playing the One-off Test vs Afghanistan with the Indian senior team, is a part of the India A squad.