Dhruv Jurel after 51 against Sri Lanka in 1st Test: ‘There is no pressure’

Ahead of the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, India had a selection puzzle to solve between the incumbent Dhruv Jurel and the returning Sarfaraz Khan for the middle-order position. The management decided to go with the former, and the right-hander, who had scores of 19, 2, 0 and 13 leading into Galle, responded by making 51 on Day 2, before he fell to Prabath Jayasuriya.

Speaking after the day’s play, Jurel said he did not feel any pressure about his lack of runs coming into the game, and he looked at every chance as an opportunity to play for India.

“Not at all. Because, to be honest, I am very grateful that I have the opportunity to represent India. Whenever I go in, I think this is an opportunity to do something for India. So, there is no pressure. That’s the only privilege that I play for,” Jurel told reporters on Sunday.