Dhoni on T20 World Cup: ‘India are one of most dangerous teams, but one factor really scares me’

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips with teammates during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni believes that the Indian cricket team will be “one of the most dangerous teams” at the upcoming T20 World Cup, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka.

When asked about India’s chances at the T20 World Cup, where they are also defending champions, the India cricket legend said: “India is one of the most dangerous teams. They would have already started their preparations, whether batting or bowling, but what’s really needed for a good team? Everything is there. They have the experience—especially in this format—the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing, and whatever roles they are assigned, they have been in those specific situations for a considerable period of time.”