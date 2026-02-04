Dhoni on T20 World Cup: ‘India are one of most dangerous teams, but one factor really scares me’

Dhoni spoke about one aspect that had the power to make T20 games unpredictable and "really scared him".

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 4, 2026 12:24 PM IST
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips with teammates during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (AP Photo)India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips with teammates during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni believes that the Indian cricket team will be “one of the most dangerous teams” at the upcoming T20 World Cup, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka.

When asked about India’s chances at the T20 World Cup, where they are also defending champions, the India cricket legend said: “India is one of the most dangerous teams. They would have already started their preparations, whether batting or bowling, but what’s really needed for a good team? Everything is there. They have the experience—especially in this format—the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing, and whatever roles they are assigned, they have been in those specific situations for a considerable period of time.”

India find themselves in Group A with Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. As things stand, India are already assured a victory by forfeit since Pakistan have announced that they will boycott the game against their arch-rivals.

ALSO READ | ‘Age is not a criteria’: MS Dhoni delivers verdict on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup spot

Dhoni spoke about one aspect that had the power to make T20 games unpredictable and “really scared him”.

“What worries me, though—and I really hate it—is the dew. Dew changes everything. Even back when I was playing, the one thing that really scared me was the dew factor, where the toss becomes overly crucial. If we were to play ten matches against the best teams in the world, we would come out as winners more often than not, provided the conditions remain neutral.

“The real problem arises in T20 cricket when some of your key players have an ‘off day’ at the same time someone from the opposition has a brilliant day. Whether that happens in the league stage or the knockout stage, that’s when you need all the luck and prayers you can get. You hope nobody gets injured and that everyone executes the roles they’ve been given. If that happens—and I don’t want to jinx it by saying too much—this is easily one of the most dangerous teams in the world,” Dhoni said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Devika Sihag training with PV Sindhu: How Thailand Masters winner is perfecting her power smash
Devika's earliest coach Umendra Rana helped bridge the gap with the Sindhu smash. (AP/BAI)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
How and why Manipur finally moved back towards an elected govt
Khemchand Singh
3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents' objection to excessive online gaming: Police
online gaming
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
How Rajesh Khanna made ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's end engagement with Garry Sobers
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
The economy remains in search of a plan
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Ethanol
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
Pen, paper and brain: Why writing by hand still matters in the age of screens
Unlike typing, which relies on repetitive finger movements, writing by hand involves fine motor control, spatial planning and constant feedback between the eyes and the hand. (Image: Freepik)
Advertisement
Feb 04: Latest News