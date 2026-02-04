Dhoni on T20 World Cup: ‘India are one of most dangerous teams, but one factor really scares me’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni believes that the Indian cricket team will be “one of the most dangerous teams” at the upcoming T20 World Cup, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka.
When asked about India’s chances at the T20 World Cup, where they are also defending champions, the India cricket legend said: “India is one of the most dangerous teams. They would have already started their preparations, whether batting or bowling, but what’s really needed for a good team? Everything is there. They have the experience—especially in this format—the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing, and whatever roles they are assigned, they have been in those specific situations for a considerable period of time.”
India find themselves in Group A with Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. As things stand, India are already assured a victory by forfeit since Pakistan have announced that they will boycott the game against their arch-rivals.
Dhoni spoke about one aspect that had the power to make T20 games unpredictable and “really scared him”.
“What worries me, though—and I really hate it—is the dew. Dew changes everything. Even back when I was playing, the one thing that really scared me was the dew factor, where the toss becomes overly crucial. If we were to play ten matches against the best teams in the world, we would come out as winners more often than not, provided the conditions remain neutral.
“The real problem arises in T20 cricket when some of your key players have an ‘off day’ at the same time someone from the opposition has a brilliant day. Whether that happens in the league stage or the knockout stage, that’s when you need all the luck and prayers you can get. You hope nobody gets injured and that everyone executes the roles they’ve been given. If that happens—and I don’t want to jinx it by saying too much—this is easily one of the most dangerous teams in the world,” Dhoni said.
