‘Dhoni, Dhoni’: Wankhede crowd misses ‘the finisher’ MS Dhoni as India lose to Australia

The start of the ODI series between India and Australia did not go in the favour of the hosts as the men in blue lost the first ODI by 10 wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch both hit centuries as Australia scored 258 without loss in 37.4 overs in reply to India’s 255 all out.

Virat Kohli’s decision to drop himself down to the number four position backfired in the series opener on Tuesday, prompting the Indian skipper to say that he might have to ‘rethink’ his plans going into the second ODI in Rajkot.

While Kohli, who received criticism online, told fans to not panic over the batting position, ‘Dhoni’ started trending on Twitter. The wicketkeeper’s absence could even be felt inside the Wankhede stadium as the crowd broke into chants when KL Rahul missed a simple catch.

Interestingly, India last won a match at this venue way back in 2011. Back then, Dhoni was the captain of the Indian side which defeated England by six wickets. Prior to this, India and Australia have met thrice at this venue with India emerging victorious in just one.

KL Rahul misses the ball Crowd starts chanting Dhoni… Dhoni ??#INDvsAUS #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Oc6CcelfjJ — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 14, 2020

Crowd chanting ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ when KL Rahul fails to collect the ball. The truth is, be it Mohali, Mumbai, Kerala or any other place, this man is missed everywhere around India. This defines his legacy.#INDvAUS — ???? (@FourOverthrows) January 14, 2020

Desperately missing MSD??#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/SF0frToMXQ — Royal Hindustani (@RudraPr53514061) January 14, 2020

Because he is more than a player.#MSDhoni #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/irScP0a0oM — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) January 14, 2020

You cant replace ?? @msdhoni , either mahi needs a comeback or you can compromise. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/avzSJAa5je — Jainik_Shah (@Jainik94317378) January 14, 2020

#Dhoni is trending Unofficially Retire ho jaane ke baad bhi Har match ke baad Fans aur Haters dono Dhoni-Dhoni karte hain???? Stardom ho to Aisa ?? pic.twitter.com/R6i4cj8GOn — . (@_Dhoni_SRK) January 14, 2020

this Indian team need MSD for sure #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/v6EUBsIK4x — Arpit Yadav (@arpity007) January 14, 2020

Only Captain to win a match against Australia in wankhede ! Only Indian Captain to score century against Australia in Odi ! The Name is MS #Dhoni ???? pic.twitter.com/AYGIwnl8iq — Adarsh Sharma (@Adarsh_Samarpit) January 14, 2020

MS Dhoni ever who’s been trending like him whenever India lose a game without him in the squad.

We are not gonna get another msd in future ????.

#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/RLJlMCsLan — Harshu (@Harshit20850130) January 14, 2020

But still trending ????

That’s the power of Mahi#CSK ???? pic.twitter.com/NRuLWfKFpA#Dhoni — Prashant Akadwar ? (@akadwar) January 14, 2020

Kohli looking for Dhoni after 1st ODI defeat ??#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/J9blTw79FB — Lucky Pareta Official (@imLuckypareta) January 14, 2020

The manner of India’s defeat, which came after dominating limited-overs series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka, has left the hosts with plenty to ponder ahead of the second game in Rajkot on Friday. It was also India’s fourth straight loss against the Aussies at home.

