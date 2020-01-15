Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

‘Dhoni, Dhoni’: Wankhede crowd misses ‘the finisher’ MS Dhoni as India lose to Australia

While Kohli, who received criticism online, told fans to not panic over the batting position, 'Dhoni' started trending on Twitter. The wicketkeeper's absence could even be felt inside the Wankhede stadium as the crowd broke into chants when KL Rahul missed a simple catch.

By: Sports Desk | Published: January 15, 2020 10:25:33 am
MS Dhoni’s last match against Australia was remembered as India lost 1st ODI in Wankhede (Source: Twitter)

The start of the ODI series between India and Australia did not go in the favour of the hosts as the men in blue lost the first ODI by 10 wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch both hit centuries as Australia scored 258 without loss in 37.4 overs in reply to India’s 255 all out.

Virat Kohli’s decision to drop himself down to the number four position backfired in the series opener on Tuesday, prompting the Indian skipper to say that he might have to ‘rethink’ his plans going into the second ODI in Rajkot.

While Kohli, who received criticism online, told fans to not panic over the batting position, ‘Dhoni’ started trending on Twitter. The wicketkeeper’s absence could even be felt inside the Wankhede stadium as the crowd broke into chants when KL Rahul missed a simple catch.

Interestingly, India last won a match at this venue way back in 2011. Back then, Dhoni was the captain of the Indian side which defeated England by six wickets. Prior to this, India and Australia have met thrice at this venue with India emerging victorious in just one.

The manner of India’s defeat, which came after dominating limited-overs series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka, has left the hosts with plenty to ponder ahead of the second game in Rajkot on Friday. It was also India’s fourth straight loss against the Aussies at home.

