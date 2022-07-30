Dhawan to lead, Washington, Kuldeep and Chahar return: India announce squad for Zimbabwe tour

July 30, 2022 9:10:00 pm
Shikhar Dhawan, who recently led India to a 3-0 clean sweep in West Indies, was confirmed as captain again as India announced squad for the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe later this month. The 15-member squad picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee featured three new names from the one that recently played in the Caribbean. Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar return back to the India mix after recovering from injuries.
Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh who played the ODI series against West Indies, weren’t included for the squad that will travel to Zimbabwe. The squad, as expected, misses big names such as captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya. Even then, the lineup of players under veteran Shikhar Dhawan looks a strong one.
Shubman Gill, who won his first player of the series award against the West Indies, retained his spot in the side.
The Indian team has enjoyed a successful overseas white-ball run with 2-1 wins in the T20 and ODI series, followed by an ODI whitewash in Trinidad and a win in the first of the five T20Is against the Windies on Friday, July 29.
Subscriber Only Stories
All three matches in Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club, with the first ODI scheduled for Monday, August 18.
Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
