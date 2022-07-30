scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Dhawan to lead, Washington, Kuldeep and Chahar return: India announce squad for Zimbabwe tour

The men in blue will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series in Harare, starting August 18.


July 30, 2022 9:10:00 pm
IND vs WIIndia's captain Shikhar Dhawan, right, celebrates with keeper India's Sanju Samson after winning by 119 runs the third ODI cricket match against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Shikhar Dhawan, who recently led India to a 3-0 clean sweep in West Indies, was confirmed as captain again as India announced squad for the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe later this month. The 15-member squad picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee featured three new names from the one that recently played in the Caribbean. Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar return back to the India mix after recovering from injuries.

Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh who played the ODI series against West Indies, weren’t included for the squad that will travel to Zimbabwe. The squad, as expected, misses big names such as captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya. Even then, the lineup of players under veteran Shikhar Dhawan looks a strong one.

Shubman Gill, who won his first player of the series award against the West Indies, retained his spot in the side.

The Indian team has enjoyed a successful overseas white-ball run with 2-1 wins in the T20 and ODI series, followed by an ODI whitewash in Trinidad and a win in the first of the five T20Is against the Windies on Friday, July 29.

All three matches in Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club, with the first ODI scheduled for Monday, August 18.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

