Dhawan, Shreyas among four team members test positive ahead of WI series

Four Indian team players, including Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, and three support staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, with the three-match ODI series against West Indies starting on February 6.

The Indian Express understands that Dhawan, Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini (who is a reserve player) tested positive along with three support staff.

The Indian board conducted RT-PCR tests on January 31, February 1 and February 2. It is learnt that Dhawan and Saini tested positive after the first test while Gaikwad and Iyer were found infected in the second and third tests respectively.

There is no clarity at the moment whether the BCCI will name replacements of the above players, or wait for a few days. The Indian team was supposed to undergo three days’ quarantine before entering a bio-bubble.

The BCCI had instructed its players and support staff to get RT-PCR tests done on January 28 before checking into the team hotel.

“The infected players have been isolated along with the three support staff members. The BCCI is monitoring the situation and will see whether replacements are required,” a Board official confirmed.

Axar tested positive too

It is learnt that all-rounder Axar Patel, who is yet to join the Indian team, too has tested positive. Patel is part of the T20I squad, with three games scheduled in Kolkata starting February 16.

Patel was about to join the Indian team in Ahmedabad, but couldn’t. The Indian team’s throwdown specialist Raghu too has tested positive and couldn’t join the squad.

Looking at the situation, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to stage the ODI series behind closed doors.

“We are all set to host the West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing its 1000th ODI. The Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat. Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind closed doors,” the state cricket body had tweeted.